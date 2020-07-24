Shivangi Joshi Sings Javed Ali Song From 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' On IG; Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi recently uploaded three videos on her Instagram story where fans could hear the actor singing. Shivangi's voice sounded very melodious and the song she was singing was a Javed Ali song. Take a look at which song the actor was singing and more posts by her.

Shivangi Joshi Sings

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead actor Shivangi Joshi recently treated her fans and followers to a couple of videos of her singing. The star could be heard singing a song from Salman Khan's movie - Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The song was Tu Jo Mila by Javed Ali. The actor could be heard singing the lines - Ashiyaana Tera Saath Mere Hai Na, Dhoondhte Teri Gali Mujhko Ghar Mila...

Shivangi Joshi is a popular TV actor. She is also quite active on social media and keeps posting regularly. In one of her recent posts, fans could see a couple of candid snaps of the actor. Shivangi seemed to have been shaking her head and her hair was falling naturally and gracefully on her face. She uploaded 5 pictures and was sporting a pink Nike t-shirt.

In the first few snaps, her fans could not see her face but only her long black hair. The pictures seemed to be clicked in motion and were professionally edited. Shivangi could properly be seen in one of the later snaps. She was sporting light makeup and her hair very fragilely braided. Take a look at the post:

Shivangi also added a positive caption. The actor mentioned how she couldn't change permanent things in life but could change her outlook. She wrote - I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination...

Many fans and admirers of the actor were quick to react to her post. Most of the comments were emojis or mentioned how beautiful the actor looked. Take a look the comments her post garnered:

