Shivangi Joshi's Birthday: Netizens Shower Wishes On The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star

Shivangi Joshi, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star received tons of love and good wishes from the fans on the occasion of her birthday. Check it out.

Nehal Gautam
Shivangi Joshi's age

Shivangi Joshi is one of the famous actors from the Hindi television industry who turned a year old on May 18, 2021. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor not only received amazing birthday wishes from her family and friends but also from her fans through social media. Many of her fans even shared heartfelt birthday notes on the occasion of Shivangi Joshi’s birthday. 

Shivangi Joshi’s birthday wishes trend online

On the occasion of Shivangi Joshi’s birthday, many of her fans took to their Twitter handles to trend the hashtag #HBDShivangiJoshi, with some heartwarming wishes for the actor. One of the fans stated how she was a beautiful and talented girl and wished her a happy birthday while other fans wished that she would rise and shine with sound health, love, and happiness and also wished for her continued success. One of the fans also dropped in a couple of photos of the actor standing with her fans and stated how she earned that crowd through her hard work. They even stated how proud she must’ve been feeling on receiving the love. One of the other fans also complimented her by stating how she was a simple girl, an irresistibly charming person, and a true inspiration for her fans. They then wished for her year to be filled with loads of fun, excitement, and beautiful memories.

As her role in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a huge hit among the fans, they even mentioned how her character won millions of hearts and added how they love her. Some Shivangi Joshi’s fans also mentioned how her talent was one of the things that they admired about her and also stated how her dedication and her wholehearted excitement in learning something new and bringing out the best was definitely appreciable!. There was also a fan who shared a screenshot of how Shivangi Joshi’s birthday was trending on number 8 and added how the queen was slaying in style while another fan praised her on how she was a lovely girl with a golden heart and a cute face. They even stated how she always received love from the ones who got to know her and stated how she was charming. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Shivangi Joshi’s birthday. 

