Shivin Narang Breaks Silence On His Rumored Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is currently in a relationship with Karan Kundrra. However, there were rumours of the actress dating her reality show co-contestant Shivin Narang. The two even featured in a music video, fueling speculation surrounding their romantic relationship. In a recent interview, the Veera actor denied ever dating Tejasswi.

Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang participated in a reality show in 2020 on Colours TV.

They also starred in a music video Sunn Zara by JalRaj.

Shivin Narang on relationship with Tejasswi Prakash

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Shivin was asked if was in a relationship with Tejasswi before her current boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The actor replied, “Teju and I have always been BFFs. Whenever two actors work together they are linked together romantically. It was never like that between us. We laugh after reading things like this but it's a part of actors' life. It’s the easiest thing to put a tag on a guy and a girl who are working together.”

(Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang starred in a music video Sunn Zara by JalRaj | Image: Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash's dating life

Tejasswi Prakash met her current boyfriend Karan Kundrra on a reality show. They endured several violent altercations and accusations of fabricating love interests on the programme and are still going strong after around two years. The couple is fairly outspoken about their relationship and is frequently spotted writing mushy comments and posts for one another. The pair collaborated on many brands and a music video. Recently, Tejasswi finished filming Naagin 6, while Karan finished Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Shivin Narang, on the other hand, rose to fame after appearing in Surveen Guggal - Topper of the Year. Later, he went on to appear in hit television programmes including Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Internet Wala Love and Beyhadh 2. He also appeared in the Amitabh Bachchan film Goodbye and the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer web series Aakhri Sach.