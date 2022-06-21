While Shoaib Ibrahim received a trail of gifts and wishes on his 35th birthday, the TV star's wife, actor Dipika Kakar made his day extra special by throwing a small party for him and also baking a cake for him. Not only this, she gifted the Birthday Boy a pair of white sneakers by Gucci, which approximately cost around Rs 77,000.

In a video shared on Shoaib's YouTube channel, fans witnessed him cut the celebratory cake and open gifts. While his mother gave him clothes, the Sasural Simar Ka star's father penned a heartfelt note for him. He then opened the box given by his ladylove and was beaming with joy upon seeing the shoes.

Dipika Kakar gifts Shoaib Ibrahim sneakers worth Rs 77K on his birthday

In the vlog, Dipika was further seen telling Shoaib that she wanted to buy Balenciaga shoes for him, but couldn't find the brand's outlet in the country. He also promised the former Bigg Boss winner that'll he would wear the shoes on his birthday. Take a look at the video.

Not just this, he dedicated a special post to Dipika via Instagram, thanking her for her constant love and support. Dropping a mushy glimpse of him hugging Dipika, Shoaib wrote, "All I want to say is I love you Dipi. Thank you for everything. Thank you for loving me blessed to have you #alhamdulillah."

Meanwhile, Shoaib's sister Saba also dropped a picture alongside the actor from his birthday celebrations, while wishing him a happy life. “Happy birthday to you bhai @shoaib2087. Bas yahi dua hai ke aap humesha aise hi haste raho khush raho.. aur aise hi sabke liye pyar baant re raho (My prayer is that you always keep smiling and be happy like this and keep spreading your love)," she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, following which their friendship blossomed into romance. Dipika is a popular face on television, having starred in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Sasural Simar Ka 2, among other serials. She also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 12 back in 2018.