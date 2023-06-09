Shoaib Ibrahim Reacts To Reports Of Welcoming Twins With Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Recently, the Ajooni actor shared a vlog on his YouTube channel. He addressed all rumours regarding his wife's pregnancy.

In the vlog, Shoaib said that he came across false news reports and videos circulating about Dipika's pregnancy. He said that while some people claim that the actress welcomed a baby boy, others said that they have welcomed twins.

Dismissing all the rumours, he said that they are yet to welcome their baby. He also reminded fans the due date is in the third or fourth week of July. Meanwhile, Dipika asked fans to not believe any false reports about her pregnancy and delivery. She added that any news regarding the baby will be shared on their official handles.

(Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are all set to embrace parenthood in July this year | Image: Dipika Kakar/Instagram)

Dipika Kakar gets diagnosed with Gestational diabetes

(Dipika Kakar reveals that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy | Image: Dipika Kakar/Instagram)

Dipika Kakar recently shared a video where she opened up about her medical condition to her fans. In the video, she explained that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, a common condition among pregnant women that usually develops between 24-28 weeks of pregnancy. The actress clarified that gestational diabetes is not solely caused by dietary habits but is a result of hormonal changes associated with the growth of the placenta and the baby.

To manage her condition, she mentioned that she has made certain dietary adjustments. She is avoiding foods like sugar, bakery items, dates, rice, and sweets. Instead, she is focusing on consuming fruits such as apples and pears. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of exercising and walking as effective measures to control gestational diabetes. Dipika also revealed that her mother has diabetes, which may have contributed to her own condition.