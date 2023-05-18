Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes During Final Trimester Of Pregnancy

TV actress Dipika Kakar is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The Sasural Simar Ka star has also been sharing all updates about her pregnancy journey on social media with and expressing her views via Vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Recently, Dipika posted a video on her YouTube channel titled, “Diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes | Causes & Treatment…” and explained her medical condition to the fans. In the video, she said that gestational diabetes is common among pregnant women, and usually develops in 24-28 weeks of pregnancy. She also revealed that gestational diabetes isn’t the outcome of everything that one eats in the last few months, and explained that it’s because of the hormones being released upon the growth of the placenta and the baby. Check out the video below.

Dipika on controlling gestational diabetes

Speaking about how to control the condition, she said that she is not allowed to consume, “sugar, bakery, dates, rice, sweets”. She further said that she can only use fruits such as apples and pears, and credited exercising and walking as being controlling activities for the condition. Dipika also revealed that her mother is diabetic.

Concluding the video, she said that she has received the proper medicines needed to deal with the condition. Few lifestyle changes have also been made in her life so she can mitigate the condition, added Dipika. She further said that she also bought a machine which tracks her blood sugar levels upon consuming her meals.

Moreover, Dipika Kakar shared several life updates with her fans as well. Dipika’s video is currently trending on YouTube. Despite releasing less than 24 hours ago, her Vlog has amassed more than 1.4 million views. Several fans took to the comments section and wished her well. Dipika and Shoaib will be welcoming their baby soon.