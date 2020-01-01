Liked The Witcher? Here Are Similar Shows You Must Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

The Witcher is undoubtedly a show full of surprises and thrills. The characters in the show exist in different timelines and that pretty much sums up the entire show’s story and how the timelines are connected. The Witcher’s Henry Cavill is already popular with his role as Superman for the recent DC movies, and he has once again proved his talent by portraying the role of a Mutant monster hunter with such dedication. However, if you like The Witcher and its storyline, here are some of the shows you can look up on Netflix:

Vikings

Vikings is the story of the legendary Ragnar Lothbrok. The story depicts his phase as a mere farmer who rises up to become a fearless warrior and commander of the Viking tribes with the support of his equally ferocious family. The acclaimed show has also won a Canadian Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role. If you loved the dark tone in The Witcher, you will definitely like this one.

Castlevania

Castlevania is inspired by the popular video game series. This anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It shows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, Trevor Belmont, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepes. This fantasy story is one of the most shocking yet brilliant ones.

The Last kingdom

The Last Kingdom is a British historical fiction television series based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels. With its medieval theme set surrounding mountains, lakes, and forests, the show is mostly shot in Hungary. With most scenes in Budapest. The story revolves around Danes, who captures Uhtred during the invasion of England and raises him as one of his own.

Lucifer

As the name suggests, the story revolves around Lucifer, who has returned to Earth in order to redeem himself. The devil himself runs a club in Los Angeles and tries to reminisce about his past. He also does it in a way that he sometimes ends up doing good.

