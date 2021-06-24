Shraddha Arya Calls Herself A 'believer And Lover' In Latest Instagram Post

Television star Shraddha Arya, who is best known for her role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular actors on Indian television. The actor's chemistry with her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya is one of the major reasons for the show's massive popularity. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and called herself a believer and a dreamer.

Shraddha Arya calls herself a 'believer' in her latest Instagram post

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actor Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle earlier today and shared a series of selfies along with a friend. The Kundali Bhagya star could be seen wearing a floral white and blue dress and kept her brown hair open. She even flaunted her no make-up look in the pictures. Her caption read, "A Dreamer A Lover A Believer".

Netizens react to Shraddha Arya's Instagram post

Tumhari Paakhi actor Shraddha Arya has a following of 3.6 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 90k likes within a few hours. The pictures featuring Shraddha and one of her friends received a lot of love and appreciation from her fans. While one follower commented saying, "So beautifulll 😍😍🌸💫", another fan referred to her as "Babydoll 🤧❤🙌".

A look at Shraddha Arya’s TV shows and movies

While Shraddha Arya is a popular television actor at present, she began her acting career by appearing in a handful of films. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhil opposite S.J. Surya. After that, she appeared in Bollywood films like Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan and Paathshalla starring Shahid Kapoor. In 2011, Shraddha made her television debut with Life OK’s soap opera Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She rose to fame for her role of antagonist Ayesha in Dream Girl- Ek Ladki Deewani in 2015. Post that, Shraddha is seen as the lead Dr. Preeta Karan Luthra since 2017 in Kundali Bhagya, for which she has won several accolades including two Gold Awards for Best Actor Female (Popular) in 2018 and 2019 and four Zee Rishtey Awards in 2020 respectively.

Image - Shraddha Arya's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.