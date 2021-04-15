Shraddha Arya Calls Mahatma Gandhi's Photo ‘only Happy Face’ In Kundali Bhagya’s BTS

Shraddha Arya recently took to Instagram and shared a Kundali Bhagya BTS clip. In the clip, Mahatma Gandhi’s photo was the only happy face whereas all the others were in a serious mode. The clip that she shared was a court sequence BTS.

Shraddha Arya reveals the only happy face in the room -

Taking to Instagram stories, Shraddha shared a clip in which she was seen wearing a light green saree. She rolled the camera showing the court sequence and all the others who were in a serious mode. One can see Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih and many more in the clip. Later, she zoomed towards Mahatma Gandhi’s smiling picture and jokingly captioned her post by writing, “The only happy face in the Room…hehe.”

Shraddha Arya's bridal look

Earlier, Shraddha posted a video from her Bridal shoot on her feed. At first, she was seen lazing around on the bed and later transformed to her all glam bridal look. She added the song Bajre Da Sitta to the background of her video. In her caption, she wrote, “Everything in this video is made with 'LOVE'. #HappyNavratri #RedBridalLehenga #BridalIdeas #BridalMakeup #BridalShoot #BridalPoses #Reels #ShraddhaAryaReels #BridalLehenga #ShraddhaArya.” Fans and friends couldn’t stop gushing over her post and commented in large numbers. Take a look at Shraddha Arya's Instagram post below.

More about Kundali Bhagya -

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama television series created by Ekta Kapoor. The show has been broadcast on Zee TV since 2017 and is digitally available on ZEE5. The show is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya and features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles. Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor, Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur play prominent roles.

The show revolves around the story of two sisters who attempt to reunite with their mother. A man hates one of the sisters but marries her out of spite as he believes she is responsible for all the troubles his family suffers. She tries to clear the misunderstandings and win him over. The show has a runtime out about 22 minutes each and has crossed more than 900 episodes. It has received mixed reviews from critics and IMDb rates the show 2.3 out of 10.

