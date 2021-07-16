Shraddha Arya Dedicates Bollywood Song As Kundali Bhagya Completes 1000 Episodes

Kundali Bhagya, a romantic drama series created by Ekta Kapoor is one of the highly loved tv shows trending among the audiences. The show recently achieved the milestone of completing 1000 episodes and the news was announced through social media by Ekta Kapoor and by the lead actor of the series, Shraddha Arya. Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta recently informed all her fans on social media and dedicated a performance to all of them on behalf of the entire team.

Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya achieves a milestone

Kundali Bhagya’s lead actor, Shraddha Arya recently took to her Instagram handle and ex[ressed her delight on completion of 1000 episodes of the show. She added a video clip of herself in which she can be seen on the sets of the show sporting her character’s look. She can be seen wearing a pink saree and performing to one of the iconic Bollywood songs.

In the caption, she stated, “Dedicating this song on behalf of the whole team of Kundali Bhagya to all its fans, lovers, followers & critics on the occasion of it completing a full 1000 episodes today.” She also mentioned how it was a rare milestone to be achieved by any tv show in today’s time and added, “ I’ll call it the Love of the viewers, immense hardwork of the cast & crew and of course, the MAGIC of Miss Ekta Kapoor. We, The Team Of Kundali Bhagya, Thank Each one of you for the love & support!”

As Kundali Bhagya, as well as the actors from the show, enjoy a massive fan following among the audience, the fans swamped Shraddha Arya’s Instagram post with tons of love and good wishes. Many of them complimented how she looked ‘beautiful’ and hailed ‘Preeta’ in the comments section. Many others poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their delight in the milestone achieved by the show. Even several celebrity artists namely Adhvik, Swati Kapoor, Abhishek Kapur, Chakir Hussain and others congratulated Shraddha and her team and hoped for more such milestones ahead. Ekta Kapoor also took to Shraddha Arya’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts while stating, “U guys r rockstars”. Take a look at some of the reactions to Shraddha Arya’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: SHRADDHA ARYA 'S INSTAGRAM

