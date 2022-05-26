Shraddha Arya Receives Apology From Interior Designer Post Robbery; 'Got My Fittings Back'

TV star Shraddha Arya had recently fallen prey to fraudulent activity by an interior designer who was hired by the star for her new house. The designer robbed the star and ran away with her money. After the news went viral on social media with fans expressing their concern about the same, Shraddha in a new post updated fans on how the designer sent an apology.

Arya had stated earlier on Instagram that the designer named Siddharth Punjabi robbed her of the home material and ran away. She urged everyone to beware of the conman. The star, who shifted into her new pad with her husband Rahul Nagal, also mentioned that the designer broke things in her house and even ran away with the fittings and other materials after she paid 95% of the amount.

Shraddha Arya receives apoloigy from designer after robbing incident

Now, on Wednesday, the 34-year-old star shared an update on the robbing incident while lauding the power of social media. In the note on her Instagram story, Shraddha confirmed that she has received her fittings back along with an apology from the designer. The 'Forever grateful' star penned, "I can’t thank my fans, followers, the journalists, and everyone who came out to support me in the matter of my new house, enough. With the support of all of you, I have got my fittings and fixtures back with an apology from the interior designer. Lesson learned: Never leave your work site unattended. My take away from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well-wishers. Forever Grateful!"

Earlier, in a now disappearing Instagram story, the actor had shared the entire incident with her fans and wrote, "Siddharth Punjabi. The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away (sic).”

Moreover, Shradhha Arya also mentioned that the designer allegedly stole all the electricals and sanitary fittings from the house after taking almost all the amount she paid.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the star has been a popular face on television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

