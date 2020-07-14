Shraddha Arya Reveals 'Kundali Bhagya' Shoot To Resume Soon After Taking Proper Precaution

Shraddha Arya rose to fame with the character of Preetha that she has been playing for the past three years in the Indian daily-soap, Kundali Bhagya. The show was one of the highest TRP rated series of the channel before it went off-air due to the global pandemic. But, in a recent interview, Shraddha Arya, revealed that the shooting of the show is likely to resume soon. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Shraddha Arya talks about resuming the shoot

The cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya had just begun shooting for fresh and new episodes of the show. But, they were soon asked to shut down temporarily as the Kausautii Zindagi Kay lead actor, Parth Samthan tested positive for COVID-19. The temporary shutdown has been implemented in order to avoid the spreading of the virus as all the television actors used to shoot in close proximity.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya was asked about the further shooting schedules of the show. She said that the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya will not be shooting at the Killick Nixon Studios anymore as it has been declared as a containment zone. Shraddha said that they usually shoot for the show at SJ Studios but it just happened so that they were shooting at the Killick Nixon Studios where they might have come in contact with other television actors. Shraddha Arya said that they will be resuming shooting at the SJ Studios very carefully by following all the precautions that needs to be taken. Shraddha Arya said that she is sure that the shooting for Kundali Bhagya will resume sooner than she thinks and also revealed that she herself will be taking a test in order to be sure and safe.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

When asked about how the team of Kundali Bhagya shot the past few days, she said that she always carried her mask and sanitizer with her and made sure that others have these essentials too. She said that everyone was collectively following all the safety measures and even the production house made sure of that. She said that they had proper sanitizer machines in places and even had a testing booth outside the set. The shoot timings were also set as such that they don’t clash with the curfew timings.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.