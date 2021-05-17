Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Toned Abs Amid 'KKK 11' Shoot; Co-contestant Arjun Bijlani Reacts

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have jetted off to Cape Town to begin shooting for the new season's episodes. Amid work, they often share glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, Miley Jab Hum Tum actor Arjun Bijlani teased Shweta Tiwari about her toned body while they were shooting.

Arjun then asked Shweta to show her abs and also asked her which 'chyawanprash' she eats to stay fit. As Shweta Tiwari flaunted her abs, Arjun asked, "Aapke chyawanprash ka naam kya hai (What is the name of your chyawanprash)?". The Kasautii Zindagi Ki actor replied to him by saying, "Hard work, exercise daily." Arjun was quick to react to her confidence as he then said, “Socho, kuch seekho (Think about it, learn from her).”

Arjun in awe of Shweta's toned abs

Shweta also shared pics from the same day and flaunted her abs. Tiwari decked up in a red crop and denim jeans, left her hair open, and posed for the camera. While Anita Hassanandani called her "super hot", Sara Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and many others dropped endearing comments. In another post, clicked by Abhinav Shukla, she wrote, "Bring it on" and soon Kishwer M Rai, Vikaas Kalantri, swooned over her physique.

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional whereabouts. She time and again shares photos from her shoots. Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani's pics and videos with the other co-contestants also surface on the internet. He recently indulged in a pillow fight with Anushka Sen in their hotel room. In the pics shared by her, Arjun and she wore flashy sunglasses and flaunted their quirky outfits. Sharing the pics, Sen wrote, "Too cool to handle".

The makers have not yet announced the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date. Meanwhile, the entire team of the new season hung out together and celebrated the auspicious festival of Eid. Sana Makbul shared a group pic and wished fans on the special day. In her note, she wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all of you from us wishing a very safe Eid this year. P.S - the masks were taken off only for the picture and were put back on immediately.”

(IMAGE: SHWETA TIWARI/ ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM)

