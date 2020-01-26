Shweta Tiwari Opens Up About Her Dedication To Acting And Work Ethic

Shweta Tiwari is a popular Indian film and television actress. She is known for portraying the role of Prerna Bajaj in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular for winning the 4th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. After working for almost two decades on the small screen, Tiwari still considers television as her first love.

Shweta Tiwari on television and entertainment

Given that many TV shows are also being streamed on online platforms and getting a wider reach, Shweta feels it has gone worldwide. She said that TV shows are, and will always remain a daily dose of entertainment for people. It has its reach in small towns and cities and even across the world in different dubbed languages. Because of this, many movie actors keep coming to TV shows for the promotion of their work. We shouldn’t underrate it, said the 39-year-old actor, as currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony Entertainment Television.

The actor spoke regarding this and said that it has given her everything--name, fame, and identity--and people still call her Prerna of Kasautii. And that she couldn’t have asked for anything better. The actor’s dedication is promising and she said she would never leave television.

While there are many who think television content is often regressive, Shweta says that that’s wrong as times have changed and it is a much bigger medium now. However, she agrees that the content is still regressive and relatable stories need to be told and that characters are supposed to be portrayed in a progressive way. The actor is grateful for having worked in the industry.

Shweta Tiwari, being the headstrong woman she is, also said that people also questioned her choices, especially when she played the role of a prostitute in Begusarai; and even her web show, which required her to do bold scenes. It raised many eyebrows. But as an actor, she says it is her job. Work is worship, she said, and even if she has to eat non-vegetarian food on the day of her fast, she said she will do it.

