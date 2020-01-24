Aamna Sharif, Shweta Tiwari & Other TV Actors Who Don't Seem To Have Aged Over The Years

Many TV entertainers are no more the same, not just with their careers but also by the way they look. They have changed show by show and kept growing. Many Television actors actually look younger in their 30s and 40s. Here's the rundown of TV actors who have changed smoothly:

Female Celebs who have aged like fine wine

Aamna Sharif

Aamna is a model and TV actress, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Aftab Shivdasani in Aloo Chaat. Many things changed over all these years but not the way she looks. She made her transition from the small screen to the big screen and along with that, people were surprised by how young she looks right now. Have a look at her photo below:

Read Christmas Celebrations Of Television Actors, From Hina Khan To Erica Fernandes

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani was a part of various movies and TV series. People love her for her performances in series such as Kavyaanjali, Kayamath, Kya Dill Main Hai and a lot more. You must have seen a difference in the way she looks over all these years. Anita is actually 38 years old, but it looks like she's still in her 20s. It seems like day by day she is growing younger. Have a look at her dazzling photos here-

Read: Hina Khan To Jennifer Winget: A Look At The Best Dressed Television Actors

Shweta Tiwari

The original Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta Tiwari is both a television and a film actor. The 39-year-old actor is also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 4. Also in 2013, she was seen on the well-known reality show Jhalak Dikhhhla Jaa. The actress was also a part of shows such as Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Khichdi and Kaahin Kisii Roz. Shweta Tiwari, who is a mother of 2, still looks extremely youthful. Have a look at her picture below:

Read: Krystle D'Souza: The Television Actress Enters Bollywood With Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most famous faces on television screens. The diva is still famously remembered for her role as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Komolika is considered as one of the most notable characters on the little screen. The entertainer was one of the most stylish vamps back then.

She is not seen on screen much but she makes sure she updates her fan through her social media handles. She regularly posts on her social media. The mother of 2 definitely proves that age is just a number. The star is 40 years old but does not look her age at all. Her Instagram posts prove that she is growing younger day by day. Have a look:

Read: How Television Actresses Including Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget Welcomed New Year 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.