Kushal Punjabi Death: Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Jay Bhanushali Offer Condolences

Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen playing the role of Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan, passed away on December 27. Actor Karanvir Bohra, who was a close friend of Kushal, took to his Instagram to share his picture, penning a heartfelt note for him. As part of his caption, he wrote, 'Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life'. Kushal Punjabi’s untimely death not only left his fans but even popular faces from the television industry shattered.

Television celebrities mourn Kushal Punjabi’s death

Kushal Punjabi, who was married to a European girl named Audrey, became father to a baby boy in the year 2016. The 37-year-old's death has shaken the entire TV industry. Karanvir Bohra's post got filled with comments from celebrities who were shocked to know that Kushal is no more with them. Actor Shweta Tiwari commented saying, 'What??? Oh my god! 'Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Can't believe this. May his soul rest in peace, shocked'. While actor Ravi Dubey was also shocked. On the other hand, Ashmit Patel poured in his heartfelt condolences too. Bollywood actor Rajesh Khattar and Jay Bhanushali also penned emotional notes for Kushal Punjabi. Jay Bhansuhali wrote that he met Kushal Punjabi two days back. Have a look.

