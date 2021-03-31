Shweta Tiwari Shares 'absolutely New Favourite Book', Calls It 'insanely Addictive'

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram on March 31, 2021, to post an image of what she called her "absolute new favourite book". The actor has shared the book titled It Ends With Us on her Instagram story and has written her thoughts about it. Speaking about the book Shweta Tiwari said that the plotline of the novel was absolutely addictive and that once she started reading the book she could absolutely not put it down till she finished it. Shweta also said that she felt as though she had been on a journey with the main character of the novel who is called Lily.

Shweta Tiwari shares details about her "absolutely new favourite book"

Shweta Tiwari further revealed that she had felt the betrayal that Lily had felt and she had also fallen in love along with the lead character as she went through the journey with the protagonist of the book. She also added that she experienced intense emotions as she went through the book. “I laughed, smiled, cried, mourned through the entire story”, Shweta Tiwari revealed.

The actor was recently in the news when she opened up about the details of her abusive relationship with both her former husbands. Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli, she revealed, had threatened to ruin her reputation before he had started posting about her on social media. She told Bollywood Bubble that Abhinav Kohli had threatened her saying that all it took to spoil the reputation of a woman was one post on social media. A few days after that he started posting about her on his account.

She further revealed that she had wanted to tell her side of the story at many times but had refrained from doing so for the sake of her children. The actor regretfully said that when a person hears something good about a person they are often skeptical in believing it, but something bad is eagerly accepted by all and she had observed this happening in her case as well. She revealed that Abhinav was sharing her private conversations and twisting it around to his benefit and only when things got out of hand for her she decided to respond.

Promo Image Source: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.