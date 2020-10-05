Shweta Tiwari Re-shares Old 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Video, Calls It 'beautiful'

As television actor Shweta Tiwari celebrated her birthday on October 4; Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a tribute video for the actor, which was first posted by Balaji Telefilms on Instagram. The video features some of Shweta’s stills and videos from the much-acclaimed show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Watch the video here.

Also Read | Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Azerbaijan Says No End To Fight Until Armenia Withdraws Troops

Shweta Tiwari's tribute video

Also Read | Bongosagar Exercise: India, B'desh Hold Second Edition Of Naval Drills In Bay Of Bengal

Reacting to Ekta Kapoor’s shoutout, Shweta Tiwari mentioned Ekta’s re-shared video on her stories, and called it ‘beautiful’. Ekta Kapoor and Shweta Tiwari worked together for seven years in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which follows the story of Anurag and Prerna. The show focuses on the trials and tribulations their love faces. Backed by Balaji Telefilms, the show also stars Urvashi Dholakia, Ronit Roy, Cezanne Khan and Suzanne Bernert in prominent roles. Take a look at Shweta's reaction to Ekta's story:

Shweta reacts

Also Read | Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 151st Birth Anniversary

Shweta recently made it to the news when her fans stormed the internet with 'get well soon' wishes for her, as rumours suggested that she had met with an unfortunate accident on the sets of her daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Putting the rumours to rest, Shweta Tiwari's friend Varun Badola posted a video online, in which the actor addressed the speculations and remarked that she was okay. Take a look at the video.

Shweta's Kausautii Zindagii Kay and other shows

In Kausautii Zindagii Kay's reboot, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan was roped in to play the role of Komolika. Weeks later, Aamna Sharif replaced Hina Khan and played Komolika, whose sole purpose is to ruin the lives of the show’s protagonists Anurag and Prerna. Shweta was recently seen in the much-acclaimed web series, Hum Tum And Them which follows the story of two single parents Shiva and Yudi, who have a second chance at love. However, the story gets further interesting when their teenage children try to deal with their past and their new lives, while Shiva and Yudi struggle to maintain their relationship.

Also Read | Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Azerbaijan Says No End To Fight Until Armenia Withdraws Troops

(Image credits: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.