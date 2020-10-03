Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 151st Birth Anniversary

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary on Friday, October 2. According to a series of tweets posted by the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa was accompanied by officers from the Indian High Commission and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Temple Trees.

Rajapaksa pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy said the ideals that Mahatma Gandhi followed and preached belong to the world at large. It added: “Truth and non-violence are as old as the hills' Mahatma Gandhi said. These precepts also given to the world by The Buddha continue to be the bedrock of the idea of India”.

A touching gesture by Hon PM @PresRajapaksa who paid a tribute to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary at Temple Trees in #SriLanka along with officers of the High Commission of India @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/VNoUsSOwmD — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) October 2, 2020

#MahatmaGandhi was a son of #India but he belongs to the world at large. He believed that a truly independent India is bound to help its neighbours. The philosophy of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam - the world is one family - is India’s eternal principle @IndianDiplomacy — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) October 2, 2020

The Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa also tweeted his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He said that one must never forget Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology, rationality, and non-violent nature.

As the world commemorates #MahatmaGandhi on his 151st birthday. We must recall his ideology, rationality and non-violent nature. And universally practice his life’s legacy to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence. #GandhiJayanti — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) October 2, 2020

Guatemala Vice President Reyes Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi

The Indian Embassy in Guatemala also held an event on October 2 to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. The event was attended by Guatemala's Vice President Guillermo Castillo Reyes who was presented with a plaque and Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography by Indian Ambassador BS Mubarak. The Guatemalan leader spoke at the event and about the importance of Gandhi’s message of non-violence and peace.

Vice President of Guatemala @GuilleCastilloR participated in an event to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi. Ambassador of India @mubarakbs presented a plaque on #Mahatma150 and the Autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti @MEAIndia @ICCR_Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fhl7ZDYRHg — India in Guatemala (@IndiaInGuate) October 2, 2020

(Image: @IndiainSL/Twitter)

