Shweta Tiwari To Feature In Ekta Kapoor's Upcoming Series Hum, Tum And Them

The well-known television actor Shweta Tiwari recently made her comeback in the television world with the television series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She is now all set to make her digital debut with Hum, Tum and Them. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show will also feature Akshay Oberoi in the lead role.

Shweta Tiwari, reportedly, will be seen playing the role of a brilliant textile revivalist who is creative and genius but also an emotional fool. Whereas Akshay Oberoi’s role is of a careless soul. The plot of Hum, Tum and Them revolves around the hardships that go around to keep a family happy and together.

Shweta Tiwari, in a recent interview with a leading daily, said that she is happy to return to her first love (camera). She added that she missed being in front of the camera. Shweta Tiwari further said that she has not done any web series earlier and Hum, Tum and Them is the perfect opportunity that she got, according to her.

As per reports, Shweta Tiwari also googled Akshay Oberoi before meeting him. Akshay Oberoi confessed that he had no knowledge of Shweta Tiwari because he isn’t well versed in the telly world. Although he wasn’t aware of Shweta Tiwari his team quickly made him aware of her fame. He added that it is an honour to work with her.

Shweta Tiwari’s ongoing show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has already garnered a loyal fan base. The show is telecasted on Sony TV. She is playing the role of Guneet Sikha, who is the love interest of Varun Badola. Shweta Tiwari is portraying a straight-forward and outspoken character on the show who is full of life. Watching her back again on the small screen playing a jolly character is a treat for her followers and fans.

