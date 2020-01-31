Shweta Tripathi's New Look From Her Much-awaited Mirzapur 2 Revealed

Amazon Prime's much-awaited crime-thriller Mirzapur is all set to return with a bang as recently, the makers shared a compilation video of all the series which will return with their second season. And, the Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur is one among them. In the teaser released by the makers recently, one of the female leads of Mirzapur 2, Shweta Tripathi, is seen in a new look.

Shweta Tripathi's Mirzapur 2 revealed

Shweta Tripathi took to social media to share the teaser of the second season of her much-loved series titled Mirzapur. It is till-date, one of the most loved shows of Amazon Prime and all the fans were awaiting the announcement of the second series, and finally, their wait is over. In the teaser of Mirzapur 2, Shweta Tripathi's look created quite a buzz amongst the fans.

Tripathi shared the picture herself on her Instagram handle and captioned it writing, "Bhaukal machega, jald machega!"

The actor is sporting an uneven hairdo. She recently spoke to a leading daily about the whole process of deciding her hairstyle and stated that she used to shoot wearing just the sunscreen. She then added that the show required a long-term commitment and they were contemplating a short hairdo, but that would not go with other projects of hers, while she also did not want to wear a wig.

Tripathi further added that shooting in Benaras’ heat with the wig on would have been a menace, so she opted for the uneven cut, which fits into the character's world perfectly. She concluded her statement saying that she has a knack for picking roles that make her look different each time.

