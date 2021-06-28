Siddharth Nigam Loves To "goof Around"; 'Everyone Considers Me As The Bigger Prankster'

Television actor Siddharth Nigam has established himself as an actor by portraying intense roles in several popular projects. The young actor has garnered a huge fan base through his historical characters. Although the actor generally portrays serious roles, in reality, Siddharth Nigam is a self-proclaimed prankster and is a livewire on the sets keeping the cast and crew members on their toes with his quirky pranks.

Siddharth Nigam in Hero-Gayab Mode On

Siddharth Nigam shows include Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini, and others. His latest, Hero-Gayab Mode On, is being applauded already for its amazing performance and storyline. Siddharth plays the lead role, Shivaay, which is being praised by the audience. Siddharth recently confessed how he tricks the cast and crew members on the sets and is an even bigger prankster than his brother, Abhishek Nigam, who portrays Veer on the Sony Sab TV show.

In a recent interaction, Siddharth revealed how his pranks on his co-actors and friends from the entertainment industry have landed him in trouble several times and how it made him cautious. Speaking about being a prankster, Siddharth said, "I am the person who loves to goof around, and this has been the sole reason for carrying out pranks on people since I was very young. On the sets, both my brother and I try out pranks though everyone considers me as the bigger prankster, which I agree with". He added, "But Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra is also very witty and fast when it comes to reciprocating to our pranks. I remember them using artificial blood once to show that they were hurt".

The Dhoom 3 actor says, "It did scare people on the set and their prank was successful". "Post that, I planned the same prank with more seriousness where I used prosthetics to show that I had met with an accident". "Both got so scared and were in tears. But when they got to know it was a prank, they got very angry with me. I convinced them later somehow", he chipped in. Siddharth Nigam further added, "In the past as well, there have been so many pranks that have gone wrong. I remember trying to pull off one where I dressed up as a ghost, but it backfired, and nobody got scared. My pranks have got me into trouble so many times that I have stopped counting now", he concluded.

