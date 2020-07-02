Siddharth Nigam Pens Farewell Note To 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Co-star Avneet Kaur

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam bid farewell to co-star Avneet Kaur with an emotional note. It was recently reported that Avneet decided to quit the show due to health reasons amid the Coronavirus crisis. Siddharth took to his social media to share a series of pictures with the young actor and penned down an emotional note for her.

Siddharth Nigam bids goodbye to co-star Avneet Kaur

Siddharth Nigam shared a series of photos with Avneet Kaur from the sets of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga on July 2. He also shared a BTS selfie of the two. Nigam wrote in his caption, “Aladin will miss the Yasmine played by @avneetkaur_13 ❤️but as we all know the problems of pandemic and I fully support my friend’s decision. You’re the best Yasmine and have given so much to the character. We all will miss you!! #sidneet is forever.

Also I urge everyone to give the love and support as me and avneet has always given to the show. Let’s cheer up the new Yasmine and boost her up so that we can enjoy the whole new taste of Aladin- naam toh Suna hoga ❤️”. [sic]

Avneet Kaur also took to her social media on July 1 to pen down a goodbye to her character from the show. She shared a still from the show and can be seen dressed in a purple outfit sporting heavy jewellery and carrying a long sword. She wrote in her caption, “Bidding adieu to a part of my life. Yasmine is extremely close to my heart, a character which started with a warrior princess much against the fairy tale. I learnt so much portraying Yasmine, from horse riding to doing my own stunts. I got to be a princess in a literal sense. Thank you to each and everyone for making this journey super special with all of your love and support❤️”. [sic]

Talking about her decision to quit in an interview with a leading daily, Avneet Kaur said that she decided to leave the show due to the COVID-19 crisis. She revealed that she was diagnosed with dengue last year and resumed work even with low immunity and also had pressure to prepare for her exams. Avneet revealed that she situation last year made her weak and that she is now scared to resume shooting. She said that she and her parents have decided that it is better for her to quit as health comes first. The actor has been replaced by Ashi Singh as Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

