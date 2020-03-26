Avneet Kaur's Best Pictures With Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Nigam

Avneet Kaur is a popular face in the Tik Tok world and has a massive fan following on Tik Tok as well as Instagram. Fans love the videos she shares and also the beautiful pictures she shares on Instagram. She is also often seen sharing pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Nigam.

Siddharth Nigam is a popular name in the Television industry. He is currently portraying the role of Aladdin in the popular Sony Sab daily soap titled Aladin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. With all that said now, here are some of Avneet Kaur's Instagram pictures with Siddharth Nigam.

Avneet Kaur's pictures with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Nigam

Avneet Kaur can be seen hugging Siddharth Nigam in her cheetah-printed dress. The Tik Tok star's style game is always on the point. She can be seen accessorizing her outfit with watch and bracelet.

With over 9 million followers on Instagram, Avneet Kaur keeps her fans entertained with various pictures. Fans love her pictures with Siddharth Nigam. In the picture below, she can be seen posing with Nigam for the promotion of her new song with the Aladin star.

Avneet shared yet another picture with Siddharth Nigam that fans find to be adorable. She shared a BTS video of the two from one of their videos. Fans couldn't stop praising the two for their looks.

This is yet another picture of the two that Avneet Kaur shared on Instagram. Avneet can be seen sporting a baby pink and white frock and Siddharth can be seen sporting a formal shirt and trouser. Here's the picture:

