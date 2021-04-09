Siddharth Nigam’s Net Worth And Other Details About The 'Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Actor

Siddharth Nigam is an Indian actor known for his works in films, television shows, and his presence on social media. Siddharth Nigam’s age was 13 years when he made his acting debut with the film Dhoom 3 in 2013. Since then, he has worked in several shows and movies and has also won millions of hearts through his acting. Siddharth holds a strong social media presence with millions of followers. His work in the industry has made him a millionaire. Check out Siddharth Nigam’s net worth.

Siddharth Nigam’s net worth

According to a report by IWM Buzz, Siddharth's net worth was estimated to be US$ 4 million (Rs. 29 crores) as of 2020. The actor recently worked with the show Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga on SabTV. Reportedly, Siddharth Nigam’s salary from the show was around Rs. 40,000 per episode. He also appeared on the shows Mahakumbh- Ek Rahasya and Ek Kahaani. He will be appearing as Shivay in his brother Abhishek Nigam's show Hero- Gayab Mode On.

The actor will also appear in an upcoming global film The Shoonyah. He took to his Instagram to announce the film on March 30. In the caption, the Dhoom 3 actor wrote '"THE SHOONYAH" A Global Film which will be coming very soon... â¤ï¸ Need your blessings â¤ï¸ðŸ™ This epic fantasy fiction portrays Indian martial art form Kalarippayattu at its best. The magnificent journey of a martial art prodigy from a young aspiring boy to a legendary warrior, narrated in a stunningly redefining visual language, as never seen before.'

Apart from shows and films, Siddharth Nigam’s income sources vary from acting in music videos, social media presence, and his YouTube channel. He has appeared in several music videos including Teri Aadat, Chup, Gal Karke, Attachment, Tu Naa Aaya, and Luck Di Kasam. He will also appear in an upcoming music video named Kareeb with ex co-star Ashi Singh.

Siddharth Nigam's social media presence

The actor has a strong social media presence. The actor has over 7.6 million followers on Instagram. He also received YouTube's Golden button for crossing 1.2 million subscribers on the platform.

