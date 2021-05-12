Sidharth Shukla Helps Fan Searching For An Oxygen Cylinder For His Ailing Mother In UP

Television actor and reality star Sidharth Shukla recently helped a fan get hold of an oxygen cylinder as the latter's mother had been suffering from COVID-19. The fan posted the details of the patient and made an appeal to the actor as he had been hunting for oxygen cylinders in UP. A few hours later, the actor mentioned how helpful Sidharth’s team has been and also posted a picture of the oxygen cylinder he received, with their help. Sidharth Shukla’s fans can also be seen enquiring about the patient’s health in the comments section.

Sidharth Shukla helps a fan in need

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is one of the many celebrities who has been trying to help people in the current scenario as the country has been facing a deadly second wave. A fan recently tweeted to the actor and asked for help as his mother had been admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID 19. He stated that he is a hardcore supporter of the actor and he is, currently, in need as he has been unable to get hold of an oxygen cylinder for his mother. Sidharth Shukla was quick to spot this tweet and drop a reply assuring the man that his team will contact him as soon as possible.

@sidharth_shukla plz help me bhai



Mene apko apne jee Jaan se apko suport kiya tha BB mai

Aur aaj bhi suport krta hu hr ek project mai

Plz sir ek baar mughe suport kr do

Meri mummy covid19+ hai

Unhe ek Oxygen gas cylinder ki jarurat hai

Con. 8851796446

UP. Dadri G B nagar pic.twitter.com/nQYuRE4tJn — चौधरी🆂🅾🅽🆄तेवतिया🔥(❤️🆂🅸🅳🅷🅴🅰🆁🆃🆂❤️)🔥 (@chaudhary577777) May 10, 2021

Bhai will have someone call if I have any source there… what is your name .. hope for the best … 🤞🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

Within the next few hours, the fan put up another tweet with a picture of the oxygen cylinder which he managed to get after getting in touch with Sidharth’s team. The fan explained how Sidharth Shukla’s team helped him with leads on the resources, fastening up the process, as much as possible. He was very thankful for the help that came his way and also expressed gratitude through the short note. Have a look.

@sidharth_shukla thnk u very much bhai apne aur apki team ne mil kr mughe suport kiya apke reply k baad forn mughe call aaya apki team ka aur unhone mughe locations batayi kaha jakr kis tarah se gas cylinder le skte h nd akhir kaar mughe meri mom k liye ek gas cylinder mil gya 🙏 https://t.co/rnfMnSBPc0 pic.twitter.com/bcVlhVHpVh — चौधरी🆂🅾🅽🆄तेवतिया🔥(❤️🆂🅸🅳🅷🅴🅰🆁🆃🆂❤️)🔥 (@chaudhary577777) May 11, 2021

In the comments section of the post, various people have enquired about the health condition of the fan and his family. Some people are also seen making an effort to console him by stating that ‘Sidhearts’ are always standing with him, no matter what. Have a look.

Bro Mummy ki tabiyat kaisi hai ?? — 🄳🄴🅅🄸🄻 (@SidHoliC__) May 11, 2021

Aab thik hai na bhai — स्टार शाइन 💫 (@Sidheart709) May 11, 2021

Bhai sid Bhai and sidhearts are always there for you ❤️.... — 👑 Krishna 👑 (@Krish_sidheart) May 11, 2021

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA INSTAGRAM

