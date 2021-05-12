Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla Helps Fan Searching For An Oxygen Cylinder For His Ailing Mother In UP

Sidharth Shukla recently extended help to a fan as he had been looking for an oxygen cylinder in UP. Have a look at the post put up by the fan here. Read.

Television actor and reality star Sidharth Shukla recently helped a fan get hold of an oxygen cylinder as the latter's mother had been suffering from COVID-19. The fan posted the details of the patient and made an appeal to the actor as he had been hunting for oxygen cylinders in UP. A few hours later, the actor mentioned how helpful Sidharth’s team has been and also posted a picture of the oxygen cylinder he received, with their help. Sidharth Shukla’s fans can also be seen enquiring about the patient’s health in the comments section.

Sidharth Shukla helps a fan in need

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is one of the many celebrities who has been trying to help people in the current scenario as the country has been facing a deadly second wave. A fan recently tweeted to the actor and asked for help as his mother had been admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID 19. He stated that he is a hardcore supporter of the actor and he is, currently, in need as he has been unable to get hold of an oxygen cylinder for his mother. Sidharth Shukla was quick to spot this tweet and drop a reply assuring the man that his team will contact him as soon as possible.

Within the next few hours, the fan put up another tweet with a picture of the oxygen cylinder which he managed to get after getting in touch with Sidharth’s team. The fan explained how Sidharth Shukla’s team helped him with leads on the resources, fastening up the process, as much as possible. He was very thankful for the help that came his way and also expressed gratitude through the short note. Have a look.

In the comments section of the post, various people have enquired about the health condition of the fan and his family. Some people are also seen making an effort to console him by stating that ‘Sidhearts’ are always standing with him, no matter what. Have a look.

