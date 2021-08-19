Sidharth Shukla Lauds Women Of Afghanistan For Standing Up Against The Taliban Insurgency

The escalating military distress in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover is causing thousands of Afghans to escape from the country. Reviving their decades-old rules, the Taliban is threatening the basic human rights of every woman in the landlocked nation. In the great show of bravery, women were seen protesting head-on against the Taliban rules and it has caught the attention of Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla lauds women of Afghanistan

Visuals of the all-women movement in Afghanistan quickly went viral on the internet where they were seen sloganeering while holding up signs in the face of the terror group. The videos seemed to have found their way to the 40-year-old actor who took to his Twitter to admire the courage of the protesting women of Afghanistan. He wrote, 'Hats off to the women of Afghanistan for standing up for themselves….'.

Hats off to the women of Afghanistan for standing up for themselves…. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2021

Earlier, the actor had taken to his Instagram to condemn the acts of horror in the landlocked nation. Sharing a monochrome picture of himself, the actor expressed his dismay writing, 'Feeling sorry for the state Afganistan is in….Does humanity still exist…!!!!'. While some fans appreciated Shukla's efforts to shine a light on the situation, the actor's Instagram picture did not sit well with the fans although they believed it was uploaded with the right intention.

More on all-women protest in Afghanistan

While many Afghans desperately attempted to flee the county to escape the Taliban reign, some women decided to face the terror group head to fight for their rights. Scores of Afghan women were seen taking to the streets sloganeering with placards. Visuals of thousands of women gathering on the streets to demand equal rights in policy and economy in northern and central Afghanistan surfaced on the web.

On August 17, the women assembled in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan area to demand equal rights and participation in government, diplomacies and economy. Anti-Taliban slogans were chanted amidst the gripping control of the Taliban in entire Afghanistan. A glimpse of the grim condition of women in Afghanistan was seen in Zarifa Ghafari's statement, one of Afghanistan's first female Mayor, given to the British outlet iNews. She said, 'I'm sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband'.

IMAGE- AP & SIDHARTH SHUKLA'S INSTAGRAM