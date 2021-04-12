Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla Tweets Commentary On Coronavirus; Fans Appreciate His Sense Of Humour

Television actor Siddharth Shukla recently took to his Twitter space to give his take on coronavirus, the pandemic that has affected the lives of everybody.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Source: Sidharth Shukla IG

In image: Sidharth Shukla


Television actor Sidharth Shukla who has been in the limelight ever since he took part as a contestant and emerged as a winner from a popular reality show last year recently took to his Twitter space to give his take on the ongoing pandemic. The actor shared a joke about the novel coronavirus and how it has baffled humans globally and has forced people to stay inside their houses for their own safety. The tweet has since then gone viral on the internet.

Sidharth Shukla's viral tweet

Sidharth Shukla recently tweeted a joke about Coronavirus in Hindi that loosely translates to Covid - 19 is so weird, if you get diagnosed you have to stay alone and if one stays alone you will not get diagnosed with the virus. Have a look at his tweet.

Twitterati reacts to Sidharth Shukla's latest tweet

Siddharth's fans were quick to react to his tweet and commended the actor for his sense of humour. Many users tweaked some lines uttered by the actor while he was a contestant in a popular reality show and used it in this situation. Read some of the fan reactions to Sidharth Shukla's latest tweet below:

Sidharth Shukla's Twitter

Prior to making a joke on the novel coronavirus, Sidharth Shukla has urged his fans to stay indoors as the city is under lockdown and appealed to everyone to adhere to the rules implemented by the government.

On March, 20 Sidharth had posted another joke this time reflecting on his days as a student in school and asked a question that many of his fans found to be relatable.

On February 11, Sidharth shared a cryptic post on his Twitter and said that he wished he could erase this day from the calendar as it was on that day that he lost his father.  

Sidharth Shukla's upcoming works and projects

On the work front, Sidharth will be soon seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken but Beautiful 3 on Alt Balaji. He will be essaying the character of Agastya who will be the romantic interest for Sonai Rathee's character Rumi. The production house has been sharing a few BTS photos and videos from the set of BBB3, dropping hints about Sidharth and Sonia's looks and chemistry in the series. 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

First Published:
COMMENT