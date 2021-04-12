Sidharth Shukla Tweets Commentary On Coronavirus; Fans Appreciate His Sense Of Humour

Television actor Sidharth Shukla who has been in the limelight ever since he took part as a contestant and emerged as a winner from a popular reality show last year recently took to his Twitter space to give his take on the ongoing pandemic. The actor shared a joke about the novel coronavirus and how it has baffled humans globally and has forced people to stay inside their houses for their own safety. The tweet has since then gone viral on the internet.

Sidharth Shukla's viral tweet

Sidharth Shukla recently tweeted a joke about Coronavirus in Hindi that loosely translates to Covid - 19 is so weird, if you get diagnosed you have to stay alone and if one stays alone you will not get diagnosed with the virus. Have a look at his tweet.

Corona ka bhi sahi hai ..... Hua tho AKELE RAHO .... aur Agar akele rahoge tho HOGA NAHI .... !ðŸ™„ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 11, 2021

Twitterati reacts to Sidharth Shukla's latest tweet

Siddharth's fans were quick to react to his tweet and commended the actor for his sense of humour. Many users tweaked some lines uttered by the actor while he was a contestant in a popular reality show and used it in this situation. Read some of the fan reactions to Sidharth Shukla's latest tweet below:

bhai your sense of humor is as good as anything. bas what all want is you to take good care of yourself, aap safe ho, healthy ho and aapki family healthy rhe then we are at peace. just know for #Sidhearts aapki happiness se upar kuch nahi hai. love u #SidharthShukla ♥ï¸ — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC â¤ï¸ (@SidShukla_1) April 11, 2021

ðŸ‘ŒðŸ¤£ Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya baat hai Sahi hai — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC â¤ï¸ (@SidShukla_1) April 11, 2021

Tussi itte funny kaise ho ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ‘ŒðŸ¼ðŸ‘ŒðŸ¼ðŸ‘ŒðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼...actually witty...matlab handsome, talented, intelligent, witty, kind , loving and caring...poora perfect package ho aap ðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜˜ — SubhaðŸŒ·AgastyaSid (@sulachi11) April 11, 2021

Your sense of humor its another level #SidharthShukla.

One of your online relate with this more than anything canðŸ‘

Akhle hu akheke khush hu akhele fatti he tum sab ki ðŸ‘ðŸ˜ðŸ‘.

In a serious note Be Safe. Take care urself and aunty too. Stay Healthy and Happy always â¤â¤â¤ pic.twitter.com/Ju2FL2eMEk — ♥ï¸Arunima Nair â¤ï¸ Agastya â¤ (@Aru_SidHearts) April 11, 2021

Mantra to be followed:



Akela tha, Akela hu, Akela khush hu kyuki Akele se fatt ti hai corona ki pic.twitter.com/Sl0GXV3vLp — Sidharth Official FC ♥ï¸ (@TeamSidharthFC) April 11, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's Twitter

Prior to making a joke on the novel coronavirus, Sidharth Shukla has urged his fans to stay indoors as the city is under lockdown and appealed to everyone to adhere to the rules implemented by the government.

Hey guys just want you’ll to know that we are under Lockdown for a reason so pls don’t leave your house unless it’s essential.....and trust me dropping gifts is not essential.... your love reaches me through social media and that’s essential so please don’t risk yourself â¤ï¸ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 5, 2021

On March, 20 Sidharth had posted another joke this time reflecting on his days as a student in school and asked a question that many of his fans found to be relatable.

A thought that usually crossed my mind when I was in school .......if a single teacher cannot teach all the subjects... then how can you expect a single student to learn all the subjects.....? ðŸ™„ðŸ§ðŸ¤¨ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 20, 2021

On February 11, Sidharth shared a cryptic post on his Twitter and said that he wished he could erase this day from the calendar as it was on that day that he lost his father.

Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ..... but what does one do of the memories ...! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 10, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's upcoming works and projects

On the work front, Sidharth will be soon seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken but Beautiful 3 on Alt Balaji. He will be essaying the character of Agastya who will be the romantic interest for Sonai Rathee's character Rumi. The production house has been sharing a few BTS photos and videos from the set of BBB3, dropping hints about Sidharth and Sonia's looks and chemistry in the series.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)