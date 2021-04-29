Sidharth Shukla Urges People To 'not Play Politics' Over Pandemic Statistics

Actor Sidharth Shukla has been actively voicing his opinion on the current COVID-19 situation in India through his social media posts. He recently took to his Twitter to urge people to ‘stop playing politics’ over the pandemic statistics. Check out his tweet below.

Sidharth Shukla’s take on pandemic’s statistics

In his tweet, Shukla asked people to stop playing politics. He also wrote that the pandemic’s statistics might just be numbers for some people, but they are not for all those who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19. His tweet read, “Guys please stop playing politics..... the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually losing loved ones, friends and family ... they are much more than just numbers to loved ones”.

Guys please stop playing politics..... the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually loosing loved ones, friends and family ... they are much more than just numbers to loved ones ðŸ™ðŸ» — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2021

Previously, before this tweet, Sidharth had expressed his grief over the news about how people were hoarding medical essentials during the current crisis. He wrote in the tweet, “It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life-saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here! The cheapest thing today is human life !”.

It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here ! The cheapest thing today is human life ! ðŸ’” — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 20, 2021

COVID cases in India

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit States in India and has witnessed a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases ever since the second wave began to hit. The state recorded 63,309 cases and fatalities were recorded at 985. The number of active cases in the state is recorded to be 6,73,481. Total active cases in India stand at 30,84,797.

Vaccine registration in India

The registration to get the COVID-19 vaccine has been opened to all people above 18 years of age. The Maharashtra government has also decided that all the people getting the jab at any government hospital will not have to pay for it as it will be administered for free. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Co-Win app witnessed a glitch after over 10 million people began registering themselves to get the shot. The servers of the application also crashed due to the traffic it received. Several people also complained of being unable to book a time slot for their vaccination. From May 1, people above 18 years of age can get themselves vaccinated.

Image courtesy- @realsidharthshukla Instagram