Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'Broken But Beautiful' Star Sonia Rathee Pens Heartfelt Note

Television actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla’s death left his family, friends and fans in shock. The actor was part of several series, one of them being Broken But Beautiful 3, which was his most recent venture. His co-star from the web series, Sonia Rathee took to her Instagram account on Friday to express her grief about her ‘true friend’s’ demise.

Sonia Rathee’s post after Sidharth Shukla's death

Sonia Rathee shared a picture of the duo from the sets of Broken But Beautiful 3. She accompanied the throwback picture with a heartfelt caption in which she called Sidharth Shukla an ‘incredible human being and a true friend’. She also mentioned in her caption that the situation ‘still doesn't feel real.’ She wrote, “I’ll miss our random conversations mid-shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person's day.” She also said she would always cherish the moments they got to spend with each other. Other friends and colleagues also took to social media after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Read Sonia Rathee’s emotional post here

About 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

The web series was released earlier this year and it marked Sidharth Shukla’s OTT debut. He took on the role of a struggling theatre writer and director, Agastya Rao. He starred in the series opposite Sonia Rathee, who plays Rumi Desai, a young and feisty woman. The show follows the relationship between the two and how their polar opposite personalities did not prevent them from falling in love.

Sidharth Shukla’s death

The Balika Vadhu star passed away on Thursday morning after feeling uneasy the previous night and complaining of chest pain, as per Republic sources. He asked for a glass of water and lost consciousness while drinking it. The family rushed Shukla to the hospital on the recommendation of a doctor, where he was declared dead before admission by Dr Niranjan. After Sidharth Shukla's death, his sister and brother-in-law gave their statement to the police on Thursday and revealed that they had taken the actor to the hospital.

(Image Credits: Sonia Rathee-Instagram)