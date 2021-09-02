Sidharth Shukla's Death: Honey Singh Defers Song Release Post The Actor's Sudden Demise

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise came as a shocker to the entire entertainment industry. The actor breathed his last on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The actor was 40 when he died. The film and TV fraternity are mourning the actor's demise. Singer and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who was set to release the teaser of his upcoming song Kanta Laga today, postponed it after learning about the actor's death.

Yo Yo Honey Singh for the first time collaborated with the sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar for their upcoming party anthem Kanta Laga. The trio had earlier announced the song promised to release its teaser on September 2. However, they have postponed it to September 5 after Sidharth Shukla's demise, which shook the entire industry. Taking to Twitter, Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote, "Due to the sad demise of our beloved Sidharth Shukla, we have postponed #KantaLaga teaser to 5th September @ 3PM." The singer's fans praised him for his decision. A Twitter user wrote, "Humanity still exists @asliyoyo again dil Jeet liye," while another one commented, "That's why we love you Yo-Yo Bhai... U understand our feelings and that's how we are connected."

Due to the sad demise of our beloved Sidharth Shukla, we have postponed #KantaLaga teaser to 5th September @ 3PM. pic.twitter.com/NOGRNCHyQp — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) September 2, 2021

The song Kanta Laga marks the first collaboration of Kakkar siblings with Yo Yo Honey Singh. While they have worked with each other separately, the trio never came together for a song before. Tony Kakkar has penned the song and composed its music. The music video is being directed by Mihir Gulati.

Sidharth Shukla's acting career

Sidharth Shukla began his acting career with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He later worked in several shows like Love U Zindagi and Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi. However, he got his first breakthrough with the long-running popular show Balika Vadhu. The actor also made his Bollywood debut in 2014. He played a supporting role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

