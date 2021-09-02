Sidharth Shukla's Death: Mohena Kumari, His 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Partner Says 'goodbye'

Much-loved star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. The late actor participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 with Mohena Kumari Singh, after his original partner Sonia Jaffer had an injury. Mohena Kumari Singh took to Instagram on Thursday to bid her former dance partner goodbye.

Mohena Kumari Singh took to her Instagram account on Thursday after Sidharth Shukla's death to share a heartwarming post about the actor. She mentioned that she still could not process the loss of the popular television star. She uploaded a black and which picture of the duo from the show. She wrote in her caption, “May god give strength to aunty and your family. I can’t imagine the kind of strength she will need to bear your loss.” she ended her caption with, “Goodbye old friend.”

Other friends and colleagues from the industry also took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor. The Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan was ‘extremely saddened’ by the Balika Vadhu actor’s death. She wrote in a tweet, “Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla's demise. My heart goes out to his family 🙏🏼”

Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla s demise. My heart goes out to his family 🙏🏼 — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021

Singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar also extended their condolences to Sidharth Shukla’s family and could not believe he had passed away. Neha wrote, “My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla Condolences to his Family and Fans.”

My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla 😔🙏🏼 Condolences to his Family and Fans 💔 — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) September 2, 2021

Other tweets after Sidharth Shukla's death came from Shreya Ghoshal, Darshan Rawal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee and more. Manoj Bajpayee was also shocked by the actor’s death. He wrote in his tweet, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar !!!!”

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram story and posted a black and white picture. She called the actor one of the ‘warmest, kindest and most genuine people’ she had worked with. The duo worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania along with Varun Dhawan. Dhawan also posted a picture with the late actor and wrote, “Rip brother 💔u are loved by so many and u touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.”

Picture Credits: Mohena Kumari-Instagram