Sidharth Shukla's Last Tweet Praising India's Performance At Paralympics Goes Viral

After the heartbreaking news of popular actor Sidharth Shukla's dismissal came out on Thursday, his last tweet praising India's performance at the Paralympics went viral. In a tweet, Sidharth had hailed the contingents of making the nation proud 'over and over again'. The 40-year-old actor died following a heart attack, confirmed the Mumbai's Cooper hospital.

Sidharth Shukla's last tweet

In his last tweet, Shukla had congratulated athletes Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara for winning Gold in Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

In his earlier tweets, Shukla had wished Rakhshabandhan to all and even hailed 'women of Afghanistan for standing up for themselves'.

Happy Rakshabandhan to all …… thank you all for protecting me on social media and being there for me always ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 22, 2021

Hats off to the women of Afghanistan for standing up for themselves…. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2021

In his last Instagram post, Sidharth Shukla had praised the COVID-19 healthcare team- the frontline workers in Mumbai for 'countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families'.

Sidharth Shukla passes away

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Sidharth Shukla's career as an actor

Known for his role in popular Television drama Balika Vadhu, the late Sidharth Shukla received the spotlight after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. Moreover, he was seen in a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He has also appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, "Love U Zindagi". In 2014, he starred opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. After the success of Bigg Boss 13, he featured in numerous music videos alongside rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and also the series Broken But Beautiful 3.

