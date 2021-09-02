Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla's Last Tweet Praising India's Performance At Paralympics Goes Viral

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday following cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was taken to Mumbai's cooper hospital where he was declared dead.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Sidharth Shukla

Image: Instagram-RealSidharthShukla


After the heartbreaking news of popular actor Sidharth Shukla's dismissal came out on Thursday, his last tweet praising India's performance at the Paralympics went viral. In a tweet, Sidharth had hailed the contingents of making the nation proud 'over and over again'. The 40-year-old actor died following a heart attack, confirmed the Mumbai's Cooper hospital. 

Sidharth Shukla's last tweet

In his last tweet, Shukla had congratulated athletes Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara for winning Gold in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. 

In his earlier tweets, Shukla had wished Rakhshabandhan to all and even hailed 'women of Afghanistan for standing up for themselves'. 

In his last Instagram post, Sidharth Shukla had praised the COVID-19 healthcare team- the frontline workers in Mumbai for 'countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families'. 

Sidharth Shukla passes away

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Sidharth Shukla's career as an actor

Known for his role in popular Television drama Balika Vadhu, the late Sidharth Shukla received the spotlight after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. Moreover, he was seen in a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He has also appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, "Love U Zindagi". In 2014, he starred opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. After the success of Bigg Boss 13, he featured in numerous music videos alongside rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and also the series Broken But Beautiful 3.

READ | Sports fraternity mourns Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise: 'Shocked beyond words'

Meanwhile one of his fans added how his hands were shivering while listening to the news about the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor passing away while another fan mentioned how one more rising star passed away from the industry. A fan also added how he was one of the most loved celebrities and wrote that he can’t even imagine what his family and fans must be going through. Some fans were still hoping that the news would come out to be a lie. Some of the fans wished the actor’s soul to rest in peace and assured that he will remain in their hearts forever. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions and see how they expressed their sadness over Sidharth Shukla’s demise. 

READ | Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack; Sunil Grover, Armaan & others mourn actor's loss
READ | Sidharth Shukla was an ardent football lover; had played against AC Milan
READ | Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai; fans in disbelief
READ | Sidharth Shukla dies at 40: Shweta Tiwari, Jay Bhanushali, Niti 'shocked', express grief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: sidharth shukla, sidharth shukla last tweet, sidharth shukla twitter account
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND