Smriti Irani Celebrates 21years Of 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' With A Throwback Video

Current Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani went down memory lane as she celebrated 21 years of her hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show aired for almost 8 years and Irani played the lead role of Tulsi Virani. The former actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a clip from the show that was accompanied by a note.

Smriti Irani on 21 years Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

We made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep...



21 yrs ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories! @ektarkapoor @nairsameer @tarunkatial @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/vaq3BW0suR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 3, 2021

Smriti Irani shared a clip from the show and tagged the producers of the show Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. As she shared the video, Irani wrote that they had made a promise to the viewers that they would meet soon but unfortunately they couldn't keep the promise. She further thanked the team for all the memories. Smriti's caption read "We made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep... 21 yrs ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!@ektarkapoor @nairsameer @tarunkatial @StarPlus." The first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired on July 3rd, 21 years ago

Fans react to Smriti Irani's Twitter post

Fans reacted to Smriti Irani's post and left their comments on the tweet. One of the fans wrote that the role of Tulsi played by Irani was an iconic one and they still remember how families used to connect with Tusli and Mihir's relationship. The DOP of the show Sudesh Kotian replied to the former actress's post and wrote that the journey was a wonderful and unforgettable one. He also wrote that Irani was a great actress.

Smriti Irani's acting career

Before transitioning into politics, Smriti Irani had a quite successful acting and modelling career. Post her stint in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi BahuThi, Irani played the role of Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan. In 2000, she produced the TV serial Virrudh for Sony TV and also portrayed the lead character of Vasudha in it. She was seen on screen in 2012 in the Bengali movie Amrita.

