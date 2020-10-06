Till I See You Again: Smriti Irani Mourns Death Of Gujurati Theatre Director Kamlesh Mota

Prolific Gujurati theatre producer, director, and actor Kamlesh Mota passed away today, i.e October 6, 2020. The theatre personality had spent over 30 years committing to the craft of drama and had helmed the Director of Programs at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan - Kala Kendra, Gujurat for the past 18 years. Former actor and Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani has taken to her Twitter and shared her heartfelt condolences to the family of Kamlesh Mota.

Smriti Irani mourns Kamlesh Mota's death

‘Muktidham’ which he describes as only he could.



I’m to grieve but I’m angry that he left before I could even say ‘Malo fari thi’. I can almost hear him say ‘Chal Chhod Aavi Ja Stage Par’; till I see you again Kamleshbhai.. Bija Stage Upar. My condolences to his loved ones. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7cyRmNTd5k — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 6, 2020

In her second tweet, Smriti Irani shared a video of Kamlesh Mota talking about his drama Muktidham and his philosophy of life. In the interview, Kamlesh states that while he values the parent-child aspect of life, he has also written a play which teaches parents to not keep their kids bound to their expectations and that they should set them free. Smriti Irani shared the video in order to show people the ideologies he shared through his work in theatre.

Kamlesh Mota breathed his last in a Mumbai-based hospital where he was admitted three days before getting diagnosed with malaria. The theatre personality got a heart attack at 3:30 AM. This was his second heart attack, the first one had taken place years ago. Kamlesh Mota is survived by his wife, son, and a daughter. Late Kamlesh Mota had produced his first play at the age of 12 which was titled as Vansh and went on to produce, write, direct, and act in a number of other theatre dramas throughout his extensive career.

