'Justice Assured': Smriti Irani Breaks Silence On Hathras Case In Fiery Response To Oppn

Breaking her silence on the horrifying Hathras incident which has triggered scores of protests, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Saturday that she has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the matter and was assured of giving justice to the victim’s family.

The brutal alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old woman has drawn stark criticism from the Opposition towards CM Adityanath as well as the BJP-led Central government over the spike in crimes against women. Over the last two days, Union Minister Smriti Irani was repeatedly called out by the Congress for her ‘silence’ over the incident, which raises questions on the safety of women in the country.

“I was informed that the Women Commission has been in touch with the state as well as district officials regarding the Hathras incident, and have been trying to ensure justice for the victim. I personally spoke to the UP CM and noticed that a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. Once the SIT reports arrive, legal action will be taken against the guilty officials,” Smriti Irani told the media.

READ | UP Minister Reveals Hathras SP & 4 Cops Suspended Primarily For Victim's Midnight Funeral

Defending the allegations against the Modi government on turning a deaf ear towards crimes against women, the minister said, “Nirbhaya fund was initiated in 2013, but the former government did not shell a single rupee from it towards women safety. Whereas, the BJP government supported the state initiatives and released a sum of Rs. 9,000 crores towards the cause."

Smriti Irani further stated that women help desk has been set up in each police station and anti-trafficking units have been established in all districts under the Modi government. Since the establishment of women help desk in 2015, over 55 lakh women have been assisted in the country, she noted. Since 2017, a one-stop crisis centre has been running in each district, the minister added.

READ | In Hathras Tape, Alleged Congress Middleman 'tutors' Victim's Kin: 'say They Pressured Us'

Irani slams Congress

Hitting out at the Congress, for attempting to corner her over the Hathras gangrape, Smriti Irani said the party is “milking the case for its own gains”. She also gave a tough response to the criticism of her speech at the United Nations.

“Congress passed comment on me yesterday, asking me to speak up against the country at the United Nations. I believe, when I represent my country at the UN, I do so, as a citizen and not as a minister. In that case, speaking against my own country at the international front is no less than treason for me.”

In a number of tweets, the Opposition had slammed Irani for speaking about women empowerment in India at the UN amid increasing uproar over UP’s Hathras incident.

READ | Kejriwal Joins Jantar Mantar Protest Over Hathras Horror, Calls For Hanging Of The Accused

READ | Uma Bharti Hauls Up UP Govt Over Hathras Probe, Seeks Visitation Rights For Victim's Kin

Yogi govt forms SIT to fast-track the case

On Wednesday, the UP CM said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras incident. He said that the team will submit a report within seven days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister in the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit

The family of the now-deceased victim of the Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. According to sources, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and District Magistrate and other senior police officials. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence, sources added.