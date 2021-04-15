Smriti Khanna Wishes Daughter On Her First Birthday; Says "You're My Sweetest Gift"

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna recently celebrated her daughter's birthday. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video to commemorate the occasion. While sharing the video, she wrote a sweet note for her daughter and said she was 'proud to be her mumma'. Take a look at Smriti Khanna's sweet birthday wish for her daughter here.

Smriti Khanna's sweet post for her daughter

Smriti Khanna's daughter Anayka recently turned one. To mark the occasion the actress shared a video on Instagram. The video was a compilation of various clips of Smriti Khanna's daughter, right from her birth to her latest video. Khanna gave birth to her daughter on 15th April 2020 during the pandemic. In her captions, she wrote that her daughter was the sweetest gift that came to her during such crazy times. In her caption, she wrote, "You’re the sweetest gift that came during such crazy times. You have been our sunshine in darkness and reminded us that life is so beautiful. I love you to the moon and back a million times over. Happy born day my princess, I’m so blessed to be your Mumma".

Friends and fans wish Smriti Khanna's daughter Anayka

Television actress Kratika Dheer left a comment wishing the actress' daughter. Actress Anita Hassanandani also left a birthday wish for Smriti Khanna's daughter. Several other TV and movie actors like Arjun Bijlani, Kishwer Merchant, Esha Deol, Abhishek Kapur also left wishes on Smriti Khanna's post. Most of the fans also left heart emoticons and wishes for the actress' daughter.

A quick look at Smriti Khanna's career

Smriti is best known for her role in the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi as Ratika Zaveri. The show was on air for almost 2 years from 2014-15. The show was loosely based on the British novel Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte. The actress was also seen in the TV series Balika Vadhu as Vandana Mittal. She has also appeared in other TV shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and C.I.D.

