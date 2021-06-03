Sonu Nigam Says 'undue Advantage' Is Being Taken Of Amit Kumar’s Silence; Watch Video

Indian Idol 12 received backlash after singer Amit Kumar appeared as a guest judge on a special episode dedicated to his father, late singer Kishore Kumar. After the episode, Amit admitted that he did not enjoy being on the show and simply followed the team's instructions to praise all the contestants and that created headlines. Days after the Indian Idol 12 controversy, former Indian Idol judge, Sonu Nigam recently took to Instagram and expressed his views on the same. Take a look at Sonu Nigam's Instagram post below.

Sonu Nigam extends support to Amit Kumar

Sonu Nigam shared a video in which he defended Amit and said that not everybody can do justice to Kishore Kumar’s songs. Speaking to his audience, he said, "Amit Kumar Ji is a very big man. First of all, he is our maestro Kishore Kumar Ji's son. He is a man who has seen this industry much more than us. He has seen the world a lot more than us and worked in the industry with many famous people for a long time. He is a simple and honest man, doesn’t say much and undue advantage is being taken off his dignified silence."

Further, Sonu Nigam urged the media and the Indian Idol team to end the controversy. He also said that it was not wrong on the Indian Idol’s team to request Amit to encourage the contestants a little, but Amit said it was also wrong. He said that he was asked to praise the contestants and he did so, which means that he did not point out any flaws in their performance. He also added that someone might have asked questions regarding the performance and so he might have said that I didn’t enjoy the show much but I was told to praise the contestants. Sonu mentioned that it’s nobody’s fault, except those who are stepping into the matter.

Taking the names of lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who is presently one of the judges, and the host Aditya Narayan, Sonu requested them to stay out of it and not comment on Amit. He added, "He is a very big man and much senior to us and we must follow our culture to respect elders." Sonu said that feedback from elders should prompt retrospection, no complaints.

Speaking further, Sonu added that Amit Kumar “is not lashing out at Indian Idol," there was already a controversy and backlash on social media much before. Lastly, he requested everyone “to leave Amit Kumar Ji alone” and added that Indian Idol is a great platform, praising the contestants and their performances. He requested everyone to remain quiet about the issue and not take advantage of Amit’s silence.

Sonu Nigam captioned his post by writing, “A message to everyone regarding Indian Idol and Amit Kumar Ji. Also, No one knows Kishore Kumar Ji more than Amit Kumar Ji.” The video received support from singers such as Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu. Have a look at their reactions below.

(IMAGE: SONU NIGAM'S INSTAGRAM, A STILL FROM INDIAN IDOL 12)

