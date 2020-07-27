Sonu Sood Graces 'The Kapil Sharma Show' As The First Guest Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma who resumed shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma' invited actor and the messiah of migrants — Sonu Sood, as his first guest on the show. From talking about his experience with the migrant workers to working towards a mobile app that will ensure jobs to these workers, Sood had a heart-to-heart conversation with Sharma.

The first pictures surfaced on social media from the show where Sonu Sood is seen having a hearty laugh, alongside actor Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma. On July 22, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note for actor Sonu Sood. In the tweet, the comedian complimented Sood for his COVID-19 relief work. Taking to twitter, he wrote that he cannot compliment Sood enough for the work he is doing for people amid such a time. He also wrote that Sood works as a villain in the films, but in real life, Sood is a 'true hero'.

In the tweet, Sharma wrote, “Sonu brother, the work you are doing for the needy right now, words will fall short if we decide to praise it. In your movies, you may play the role of an antagonist or a villain, but in real life, you are nothing less than a real hero, my friend. May God bless you with a long and happy life".

Sonu Sood's efforts began when he went on a mission to send migrants home during the lockdown by arranging numerous buses in March. Later, as trains and flights resumed, he sent multiple sets of people home through these modes of travel. He also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police recently, apart from launching a platform for migrants to search jobs.

Welcome back to India 🇮🇳. Succefully completed the evacuation of almost 1500 medical students from Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to @flyspicejet for completing this mission successfully. Get ready for the next one, still lots of do. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/ecBf6VKR79 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

