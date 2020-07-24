'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Have Virtual Live Audience, Host Kapil Shares Details In Video

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared 'an important piece of information' regarding the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show, on Thursday. In a video post, Kapil Sharma was heard saying that to follow social distancing, the makers decided not to invite the live audience. But, whoever wanted to participate in the show, can join it virtually. Sharing further details, Kapil Sharma elaborated that the participant has to make a short video and tag him and the team of TKSS.

Instagramming his video, he also wrote a caption, which read, "Hello friends! We’re coming up with new episodes of #thekapilsharmashow soon and y’all can be a part of it too from your home through video call!" He also added, "All you need to do is make an intro video, upload it on Instagram, tag me and @tkssaudience and our team will bring me to your home.

Lots of love"(sic). Scroll down to watch Kapil Sharma's video.

As soon as the 39-year-old comedian made the announcement, many of his fans expressed their happiness in the comments section. His fans and followers flooded the comments section with red-heart, fire, and smile emoticons. The video post garnered more than 1M views within a few hours and is still counting.

The Kapil Sharma Show episodes

Recently, after four months of lockdown, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show resumed work. Giving a sneak peek into the working amid the pandemic while taking all precautions, Kapil shared a few pictures from the sets. In one of his previous posts, two of Kapil's makeup men were seen helping him to get ready for the show. Meanwhile, his previous post featured Archana Puran Singh holding a sanitiser. Along with Archana, the frame also had a few cut-outs of people, placed behind her. To trick his fans, Kapil asked in the caption, "in this picture how many people are real?(sic)"

Later, Kapil Sharma revealed that the picture has only nine people, including Archana Puran Singh. Others in the photo are just cut-outs of people like the live audience. The real people in it are those who are sitting in the last two rows. They are also seen following the guidelines as they wore face masks.

