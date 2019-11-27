Splitsvilla 12 Contestants List: Who Are The Remaining Contestants Show?

Splitsvilla 12 is an Indian television reality show which is aired on MTV. The show focuses on finding the ultimate power couple. The concept of Splitsvilla 12 revolves around a bunch of young men and women put together to find their ideal match. The contestants are also given certain tasks that they are expected to fulfill. The show is hosted by Ranvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. The latest contestant to get eliminated from the show was Alice. Sixteen contestants are left on the show to compete for the Splitsvilla 12 title.

Contestants left on Splitsvilla 12

1. Alfez Kaishagi

Alfez Kaishagi is a fashion model who has joined the show from Dubai. He is loved by the fans for his style and fashion sense. He has travelled around 42 countries and can be seen talking about the same.

2. Aaradhna Sharma

Aaradhana Sharma is known for her dancing skills. The contestant has earlier participated in reality shows like Boogie Woogie and Dance India Dance. She was reportedly seen talking earlier about how she is into men who do not follow the rules.

3. Ashish Bhatia

Ashish Bhatia is a contestant who was seen the television reality show, Roadies. He is reportedly hoping to find love on the show. He has impressed the fans and fellow contestants with his dancing and rapping skills.

4. Miesha Iyer

Miesha Iyer is a contestant who was previously seen on the show Ace of Space. Most of the fans have been of the opinion that she is hard to impress. She was recently a part of an ideal match along with Ashish.

5. Shrey Mittal

Shrey Mittal is known in the villa for his chocolate-boy looks. He is someone who loves food, family, and films. He is reportedly looking for love on the show.

6. Priyamvada

Priyamvada is a famous face in the television industry. She is known for her role in serials like Veera and Tenali Rama. She had spoken about finding her ultimate match on the Splitsvilla 12.

7. Bhavin Bhanushali

Bhavin Bhanushali is a social media star mostly known for his Tik Tok videos. He also describes himself as a singer, model, and actor. He was recently paired with Hridya in Splitsvilla 12.

8. Hridya Prajapati

Hridya Prajapati is a model who entered Splitsvilla 12. She is originally from Maharashtra and is a graduate from Mumbai. She was paired with Bhavin for the recent task.

9. Piyush Sharma

Piyush Sharma has come from Jaipur to join the show Splitsvilla 12. He is also someone who loves cooking. In the last task, the contestant was paired with Arshiya.

10. Arshiya Arshi

Arshiya Arshi is a Splitsvilla contestant who has joined from Chandigarh. She has revealed earlier that she is looking for a mature man. She was paired with Piyush in the last task.

11. Loka

Loka is a rapper from Mumbai who has a good fan-following. His real name is Look Bishta. In the recent episode, he was seen paired with Bhavya.

12. Bhavya

Bhavya is one of the most confident contestants on the show. She had revealed at the beginning of the show that she was here to play the game and challenge other contestants. She had also spoken about how she is not looking for love on the show.

13. Aahana Sharma

Aahana Sharma has come down to the show from the country capital. Aahana was last paired with Sambhav. The contestant has a good fan following for her looks and attitude.

14. Sambhav

Sambhav is a diamond merchant who has come down from Delhi to be a part of the show. Most of his female fans love his physique and looks. He was paired up with Aahana for the last task that he performed.

15. Uday Sachdedva

Uday Sachdeva is a Splitsvilla 12 contestant who is known for his modelling and acting skills. He also describes himself as a musician. He was earlier paired with Alice, who was eliminated in the last episode of the show.

16. Soundarya Thakur

Saundarya Thakur is a fashion blogger by profession. She was paired with Uday in the last episode of the show. She also describes herself as a fashion journalist.

