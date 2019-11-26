Splitsvilla 12: Sambhav Reveals His Secrets To Beat The Rajasthan Heat

Popular dating reality show Splitsvilla is shooting its 12th season in Jaipur hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. The show began airing on October 16, 2019. The show has already seen a fair amount of love triangles and chaos among the contestants. Contestant Sambhav Baid is currently the centre of attention between female contestants Soundarya Thakur and Arshiya. Soundarya Thakur and Arshiya's heated arguments are entertaining the viewers. Though Sambhav has to figure out how to deal with this heat, he did reveal the secret of beating another heat, that is, the scorching heat of the Jaipur sun!

READ | Splitsvilla 12: Most Popular Love Triangles In The Villa This Season

READ | Splitsvilla 12 Written Update | November 22: Aahna-Piyush-Arshiya's Love Triangle Twist

In the Undekha Tadka clip, shot for the segment titled Fashion Diaries, featured Sambhav recently. The host Anushka Mitra, after welcoming him asked a few questions about his style statement. While interviewing him, she asked what kind of outfits he has been carrying according to the weather of Jaipur. Answering the questions, he said he has a lot of track pants and t-shirts. He also mentioned that they are his go-to outfits and are comfortable while performing tasks.

READ | Splitsvilla 12 Written Update: Arishya's Wildcard Entry Shocks Everyone

Talking about his fashion statements and style icon, the shy guy of Splitsvilla 12 said that he experiments with his clothes. He mix-matches the outfits and personalises them according to his comfort and taste. Later in the conversation, he was asked to name the female and male contestant who dresses best. Mentioning Aradhana Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi, he praised them for their style game. Ending the two-minute-twenty-two-seconds video, Anushka rated eight of ten to Sambhav for his outfit. He was sporting a casual look with loafers paired with denim and a black full-sleeves tee. He also wore a cap black cap to complete his look.

READ | Splitsvilla 12 Baewatch Questions That Arshiya Couldn't Answer But Aahana Could

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.