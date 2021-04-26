Splitsvilla's Latest Episode Written Update: Kat And Kevin Become An Ideal Match

Splitsvilla's April 24 episode starts with Dhruv trying to convince Sapna as she got an opportunity to select a partner and play with him in the golden challenge. He says that they make a perfect match. The other day, Kat tries to speak with Nikita and asks her to pair up with someone. She cries and tells everyone in Sunny Leone's Splitsvilla that Nikita cannot perform well as she is too girly. Nikita gets upset and wishes to leave the show.

Splitsvilla's latest episode written update

Several minutes later, all the contestants gather at the task location, where hosts Sunny Leone and Ranvijay welcome them. Ranvijay informs that Sapna will be performing in the golden opportunity challenge and further explains to her that if she wins, she and her partner may go to the golden villa. He asks her to select the partner and she selects Dhruv for the same. Ranvijay asks her to challenge a girl from the silver villa and she challenges Samrudhi. Ranvijay informs two girls and two boys will be participating, so Sapna-Dhruv chooses Kat-Kevin, while Samrudhi-Trevon selects Nikita-Samarthya.

Sunny tells the name of the challenge as Dil Badlo. Ranvijay explains the task that a girl from each team will be standing on a ramp where oil will be dripping slowly from a pot. He adds that they should collect the oil and apply it to their body, then they have to slide down and roll around the heart on the ground letting the hearts stick on their body. Meanwhile, the other girl from their team will also do the same without using their hand. Lastly, the boy will have to dance and the girl will have to copy him so that all the hearts fall and he can collect them and stick them on the blue hearts. Ranvijay concludes who ever's heart will be best will win.

The task starts and the girls start applying oil. Kat and Nikita slide down to collect the hearts and they transfer them to their respective partners. Samarthya and Kevin have to collect the hearts and make the blue heart red. As the task ends, Sunny checks the heart and announces Sapna as the winner. Ranvijay says that Samarthya had collected more hearts but Kevin arranged the hearts better. Sapna-Dhruv and Kat-Kevin win the task.

Later, as all the contestants arrive for the dome session for Splitsvilla's eviction, Ranvijay informs that Sapna-Dhruv or Kat-Kevin will get the chance to go in front of the oracle and find out if they are an ideal match. Sunny asks the contestants to pair up with their partners and added that one couple will be dumped today. Ranvijay asks the two couples to write a couple's name each on the card. He adds that the other members from the golden villa will get the opportunity to save a couple each.

After the voting, Kat and Kevin get a chance to go in front of the oracle and to everyone's surprise, they become an ideal match, which means Jay-Aditi will be dumped as the ideal couple wrote their name. Ranvijay asks the other golden villa couples whom they saved. Vyomesh-Arushi saves Bhoomika-Devashish, Nikhil-Avantika saves Jay-Aditi. Ranvijay says Nikhil has saved Jay and Aditi, which means they are saved for now.