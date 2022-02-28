Korean drama Squid Game had created magic on the digital platform ever since it was released. The recently organised SAG Awards has come bearing fruits for the Korean industry that has wowed with its infallible presence through the medium of Netflix’s super hit show Squid Game. The show that made history with the smashing numbers in terms of business, received two SAG Awards on February 27.

Actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon who played the role of Seong-Gi-hun and Ji-Yeong in the drama respectively stepped on the stage and thanked people for their honour and love. What caught the attention of the fans was that the two stars got emotional after receiving the awards and were unable to believe the power of art. Lee Jung Jae has won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award. He was nominated alongside Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong of Succession as well as Billy Crudup of The Morning Show.

On the other hand, Jung Ho Yeon took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. During his acceptance speech, Lee Jung Jae shared, “Oh my. Thank you so much. This is truly huge. I wrote something, but I don’t think I can read it. Thank you so much, SAG Awards. Thank you to the global audience for all of your love for ‘Squid Game,’ and thank you ‘Squid Game’ team!”

Jung Ho Yeon stepped on the stage in a beautiful black ensemble and shared, “First of all, thank you so much. I have seen many of the actors in the audience through the TV screen, dreaming of becoming an actress one day while watching you all. Thank you for making my dream and opening the door for me. I love you my ‘Squid Game’ crew!”

Furthermore, Squid Game also won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, winning against the other nominees' Cobra Kai, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Mare of Easttown and landing them a total of three wins out of their four total nominations.

Image: Twitter/@SAGawards