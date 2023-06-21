Sreejita De, Fiance Michael Blohm-Pape Leave For Germany Ahead Of Their Wedding

Sreejita De is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape. Ahead of her Christian wedding, the couple was snapped at the airport. They couple were headed to Germany.

3 things you need to know

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape have been dating for over four years now.

They got engaged in December 2021.

The couple will host a reception in Mumbai on July 17.

Sreejita De, Michael Blohm Pape fly to Germany

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape were recently snapped at the airport. They were accompanied by the former's parents. Before rushing into the airport, she posed for shutterbugs and revealed that her wedding would take place on June 30 and July 1 in Germany. She also expressed her thanks for the wishes and blessings coming her way. When paps asked when will she would return, the actress said, "Ab shaadi ke baad aaungi. (I will be back only after getting married.)"

(Sreejita De along with her fiance and family at airport | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, the actress also took to social media and shared a few glimpses from the airport. She shared a photo in which she is flashing a big smile. Captioning it, she wrote, "Finally, it's time. Wedding bells. Bye India." In another photo, she is seen planting a kiss on Michael's cheeks.

(Sreejita De shares a glimpse of herself at the airport | Image: Sreejita De/Instagram)

(Sreejita De plants a kiss on Michael Blohm Pape's cheeks | Image: Sreejita de/Instagram)

Sreejita De reveals her wedding plans

A day ago, Sreejita De was spotted outside a salon. She revealed that she got some last-minute bridal touches and a new hairstyle, for her wedding. As for her outfit on her big day, the actress said that she would be wearing a white gown for her Christian wedding. After a lavish two-day affair, the couple will return to Mumbai. They will host a star-studded reception for their industry friends on July 17. As Sreejita hails from West Bengal, she said that she also has plans for a traditional Bengali wedding.