Sreejita De Reveals Her Wedding Plans With German Boyfriend, Plans To Wear Sabyasachi

Uttaran famed Sreejita De is soon to tie the knot with her German boyfriend Michael Blohm Pape. The actress recently spilled the beans on her upcoming wedding ceremony. Sreejita will be getting married in Hamburg, Germany on July 1. The couple then will return to India for their Indian wedding, which will be held in October this year.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sreejita said, “My idea was always to have an intimate, close-knit wedding. The wedding at Hamburg will be held on July 1, whereas, in October end, we will organise the rituals in India, and of course, with a long list of ceremonies.” The Untouchable actress opened up that her in-laws are very excited for the Indian wedding ceremony including all the related rituals like Haldi and Mehendi. Sreejita also talked about her initial thoughts to have the wedding in Kolkata but as not all her friends and family members could travel that far they zeroed in on Goa.

Sreejita De on her bridal attire

Sreejita De also revealed she wants to don Sabyasachi wedding outfit on her D-day. “Like almost everybody else in the industry, I have Sabyasachi (Mukherjee) trousseau on my mind." The actor said that she has that Bong connection which is also the reason to opt for him as a designer. Talking about her German version of the wedding, the actor revealed that she has already finalised her wedding gown when she was there. "My would-be mother-in-law helped me find the perfect one for me,” said the actress. On the work front, Sreejita De was last seen in a television reality show. The actress is currently thinking over some projects and taking her time to choose a “character centric artiste”