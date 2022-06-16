Sriti Jha Breaks Silence On Quitting 'Kumkum Bhagya'; 'We Had To Move On Because...'

Sriti Jha charmed her way into the hearts of the audience through her performance as Pragya in the popular Television show Kumkum Bhagya. The meek yet strong-headed girl who put her family's happiness before her won a lot of hearts over the years. However, earlier this year, the actor shocked the fans by announcing her exit from the show.

Moreover, her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia, who played her love interest Abhishek Mehra, also quit the show, sending shockwaves across the fandom. The actor finally decided to break her silence over her surprising exit and explained how she feels about the show now.

Sriti Jha on quitting Kumkum Bhagya

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 36-year-old revealed that she believed that the story of the show 'needed to move on'. Kumkum Bhagya premiered in 2014 and is almost completing 2000 episodes on Zee TV. Jha affirmed that the story in the series moved on 'beautifully' after they exit.

For the unversed, Jha and Ahluwalia's characters were removed from the series after they were shown slipping into a coma. The show then shifted its focus to the next generation of characters. Jha also reasoned that their exit was for the 'well-being of the show' as the 'story needed to move on'. She also believed that the show is doing great today.

The actor further stated that she is happy to see the show's progress as she is close to everyone on the show and is in touch with everyone. She also revealed that she gained many friends and concluded by stating, ''there's no loss out there''.

Last year, Jha celebrated seven years of Kumkum Bhagya by penning a lengthy note for the show and the team. ''The last seven years have been the best years of my life by far... my heart is a puddle of joy today I have met little pieces of my heart on kumkum bhagya... it has taught me the true meaning of serendipity... there can’t be a happier conincidence than bringing together of some of the most amazing people."

The actor is currently filming for upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town. From the preview of the show, the actor has left her fans stunned with her ability to walk on a rope whilst carrying a snake on her shoulders.

