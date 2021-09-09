'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Trailer Sees Picard & Co's Fresh Challenge; Season 3 Renewed

After over a year since the first season of Star Trek: Picard, fans of the sci-fi series are in store for a thrilling ride. The trailer of the second season has been unveiled and the good news does not end there.

The makers have also announced that the third season has been renewed.

A delight for Star Trek: Picard fans with announcements on seasons 2, 3

The announcements from Paramount+ were a part of the Star Trek Day celebrations, marking 55 years of one of the most popular franchises of all time. While lead star Patrick Stewart was missing in action, his co-star, Seven of Nine, played by Jeri Ryan, unveiled the trailer.

The trailer of Star Trek: Picard season 2 sees Jean-Luc Picard, essayed by Patrick Stewart, who reprises his character from various Star Trek installments, and the co-heroes being tasked with a big challenge to battle evil. For that, they will have to travel through time to go back to the 21st Century City of Angels to save the reality, which has been destroyed by a villain. John de Lancie returns as Q, who has gone back in time to set up an evil alternate reality for the heroes, calling it a 'totalitarian nightmare.'



“We have three days before the future is changed irrevocably,” says Picard in the trailer. As Seven of Nine informs about the time being broken, Picard responds, "The only way to heal our future is to go back and repair the past."

For the mission, he has to reunite with his old friend Borg Queen. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse into the first look of Annie Wersching, whose casting was announced earlier this month.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 is produced by CBS Television Studios in partnership with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. It is set to release in February 2022. It will have 10 episodes.

Some of the other members of the cast are Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati,, Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, and Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal "Chris" Rios.

Season 3 is expected to be unveiled in early 2023.