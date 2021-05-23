Sugandha Mishra's Birthday: Throwback To Her Beautiful Wedding Wardrobe That We Loved!

Actress and comedian Sugandha Mishra recently got married to her co-star Sanket Bhosale in a grand Indian wedding. The couple made their relationship official through their social media handles and a few days later, announced that they were planning to get married. The lovebirds tied the knot on April 26 in the presence of their family and friends. Sugandha took to her Instagram account and showed her fans all the looks she chose for the occasion. On the occasion of her birthday, let us rewind and take a look at Sugandha Mishra's wedding outfits and how she styled them to perfection.

From Haldi to Shaadi, all the beautiful looks of Sugandha

Engagement

For the engagement ceremony, Sugandha chose a set of crop top and skirt which looked absolutely gorgeous on her. The yellow and pink combination of the outfit made it look festive and bright at the same time. The beautifully embellished outfit and her stone-studded pieces of jewellery were a perfect match. The couple decided to colour co-ordinate their outfit as Sanket also chose to wear a yellow attire for the day.

Haldi

It is a known custom that the bride has to wear yellow clothes for the Haldi ceremony. Sugandha followed the custom and wore a yellow and pink Kanchipuram saree for the ritual. For jewellery, she chose flower and pearl jewellery which looked absolutely gorgeous on her. She completed the look with glittered eyeshadow and minimal makeup and her hair was styled in soft curls that elevated the look to a different level.

Mehendi

Sugandha’s Mehendi outfit gave off pure royal vibes as she chose to wear a mint-green lehenga for the day. The outfit was designed by Nikita Bhushan and the golden threadwork and embellishment seemed to make it look regal and elegant at the same time. She chose pink and green stone-studded jewellery with the outfit. In the photos, Suganda flaunted her Mehendi which just completed the look for her.

Wedding

On the wedding day, Sugandha looked like a princess in a cream and pink lehenga. The outfit was filled with threadwork and had a beautiful design of birds and palaces on it. Her dupatta was in a light pink colour which complemented the lehenga very well. . For jewellery, Sugandha chose a heavy Kundan set of necklace, earrings, and a mathapatti. The colours of the outfit and the pieces of jewellery elevated the look perfectly. Sugandha added to it an Aviator sunglass for some fun, which gave her the cool bridal look.

