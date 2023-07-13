Sumbul Touqeer Finally Opens Up About Father's Marriage: My Family Is Complete Now

Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently made headlines when her father, Touqeer Hassan Khan, tied the knot for the second time. The joyful occasion has brought two new family members into the actress' life - her step mom and a step sister. Now, she has finally shared her feelings about her father's marriage.

3 things you need to know

Sumbul Touqeer's parents got divorced when she was six-year-old.

She has a younger sister Saniya.

She wanted her father to get married again for the last 10 years.

Sumbul Touqeer expresses her happiness

At a recent event, Sumbul Touqeer opened up about her father's second marriage. She shared that her father got divorced when she was six years old. She stated that she already had a younger sister at the time. The actress further revealed that she had been actively searching for a suitable bride for her father since her Imlie days. She added that remarrying her father was a priority for her, and now that it has happened, she considers their family complete and happy.

(Sumbul Touqeer shared photos from her father's second marriage | Image: Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram)

"Ab ja ke maine papa ki dobara shaadi kara di hai. Shaadi ho chuki hai papa ki to abhi mere paas ek aur choti behen hai jo abhi 3 saal ki hai. To ab ja ke humari puri happy family ho chuki hai," she said.

More about Sumbul Touqeer's father's second marriage

Sumbul Touqeer's father tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. The actress and her younger sister welcomed their step mother Nilofer and her daughter Izra with open arms. Sumbul often shares her younger sisters' photos on Instagram.

Meanwhile, she has also been focused on her professional endeavors. She will soon be seen in the song Sazishen alongside Sumedh Mudhgalkar.